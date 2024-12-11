Ray buys Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst Bowls Club a new mat ‘to repay members for their kindness’

One of Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst Bowls Club’s newest members was so bowled over by the welcome he received on joining that he has bought the club a new mat for its indoor short-mat bowls games.

Ray Howell, who admits to being shy, approached the club after relocating to Haywards Heath from Hertfordshire.

Thwarted initially by the Covid 19 lockdown, Ray finally joined in 2022 in the hope of making new friends in an unfamiliar town.

And he said the decision has proved to be his saviour.

Chairman John Milsom asked Ray several times whether he really did mean to buy the new mat

He said: “The welcome, the encouragement, the warmth and friendliness I received has been absolutely wonderful, and for somebody like me it’s been absolutely crucial.

“The bowls side has been a bit of a struggle, to be honest, but the social side of this club has been absolutely invaluable.

“I can be a bit of a natural recluse, and I think if I hadn’t joined the club – especially with the background of Covid – I think that I could have become very hermit-like.”

The idea of rewarding the bowlers’ kindness came to him as he helped clear away the club’s existing short mat at the end of the indoor season last spring.

Ray said Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst Bowls Club had been his saviour

He said: “I noticed the edges were crumbling a bit and I thought, I can help here.”

He approached club chairman John Milsom about the possibility of buying the club a replacement – a gesture that was gratefully accepted, albeit with a degree of incredulity.

John said: “I did go through nearly eight months of making sure that he was OK with it and he really wanted to do it.

“Short-mat [bowling] hasn’t been going here all that long. But it has built up quite a number of players within the club in a short time. Our social members (who don’t play on the outside green) can play short-mat. You can see how much they are enjoying it and the difference it is going to make to them.”

Ray spotted that the existing mat was crumbling when he helped put it away at the end of last season

And he pointed out that the considerable income from short-mat fees has enabled the club to freeze membership prices and scrap joining fees for new members.

For Ray, the substantial personal outlay has been worth every penny.

He said: “This warmth and friendliness is actually part of the club’s DNA. It’s not about, ‘Oh, we’ve got a new guy here – we’ll be friendly and welcoming’. This club has a really lovely heart deep within it and I have been a very fortunate recipient of it.

“I think the bowlers and this club have been a saviour. That doesn’t overstate it.”