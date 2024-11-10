Return of Poppy Appeal to Battle, East Sussex, after five-year absence hailed
This year’s campaign has seen an outpouring of generosity and dedication from local residents and businesses alike.
Their dedication has not only raised vital funds but has also reinforced the region’s collective commitment to remembrance and supporting the Armed Forces community.
Local businesses throughout Battle and the surrounding villages have also rallied behind the cause, decorating their windows and placing Poppy boxes in shops, cafes, and other establishments.
This united effort serves as a powerful reminder of the shared values and respect for those who have served, as well as the enduring community bonds across the area.
The Royal British Legion extends heartfelt thanks to the residents, volunteers, and businesses of Battle and the neighbouring villages for their overwhelming support.
Together, they have brought the Poppy Appeal back to life in Battle and villages, honouring the memory of the fallen and providing ongoing support for veterans and their families.
Keeping up with the history of famous battles. Battle Yarn-bombers,The Poppy Appeal and many shops were out in force showering the town with support.
Poppy Appeal Organiser Kieran Doyle says “The Poppy Appeal will be back next year and is looking for volunteers to help in the town and villages make an even bigger impact” @battlepoppyappeal
