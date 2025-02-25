The Right Honourable Jeremy Hunt becomes Patron of Rowleys Community Centre
We are pleased to inform you that the Right Honourable Jeremy Hunt has agreed to become the Patron of Rowleys Community Centre. This is an exciting development for the Centre, and we are honoured to have his support.
Mr. Hunt will be visiting the Centre on Friday, 2nd May 2025, at 11:00 AM, where he will meet with staff, volunteers, and community members.
We are grateful for Mr. Hunt's assistance, which will help us continue our important work in the community.
We look forward to seeing the community join us in celebrating this special occasion.