Sussex Express

Search

COUNTY NEWS: Couple caught up in earthquake ‘feared death’

News
Residents were upset after the Victorian signal box was demolished last week SUS-161121-100349001

Residents furious at demolition of Polegate signal box

News
Father Christmas will be handing out free sweets to children

Countdown to Christmas lights switch-on in Hailsham

News
Heavy rain
13c
9c

COUNTY NEWS: Sussex nurses star alongside Prince Harry in charity single

News

Pictures: Storm Angus hits Sussex

News

Met Office warning as Sussex braces for another possible battering

News

Advice for Sussex shoppers as Black Friday looms

News 3
The scene of the collision in Polegate. Photo Dan Jessup

Three-car collision on A22 at Polegate

News

Four in 10 phone calls a ‘nuisance’

Offbeat
Tom Brennan

Speedway ace Brennan, 15, signs for Eagles

More Sport
Football

Non-League round-up Sussex: Super six for the Musselmen, seven go in at Sports Park and Three Bridges take off from bottom

Football
Glenn Murray fires home Albion's equaliser. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Murray's stunner earns Albion a draw

Sport
Albion boss Chris Hughton. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Resurgent Villa will test Albion’s unbeaten run

albion

Johnny Cantor: It will be great to see Tommy – one of the good guys

albion

Results: How much does it cost to support Brighton?

albion

FA Vase third round draw: testing ties for Sussex clubs left in Vase

Football

Sussex & Surrey round-up: Match postponements and league goals galore

Football
The Last Guardian is a tale of love and friendship

Console Corner: Touching tale of friendship and trust

Lifestyle
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Film review: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (5 out of 5)

Arts
Coda Ensemble

Pink Floyd chamber music style

Music
Clash 1977 (01) Ian Dickson.jpg

Photo-punk: 40 images from the birth of punk

Lifestyle
Franck Putelat at work in his kitchens

RICHARD ESLING: Chef Franck Putelat favours wines from Languedoc

News
Wingrove House SUS-161026-171639001

RESTAURANT REVIEW: Wingrove House in Alfriston

Lifestyle
Lewes Crown Court

BREAKING: Suspect escapes from Lewes Crown Court

Crime
Birling Gap Safety Boat Open Day. April 9th 2012 E15145N The Newhaven Lifeboat returns to base after exercise with Coastguard helicopter is called off. SUS-150113-100140001

BREAKING: Search launched after ‘migrants’ spotted in dinghy off the coast

News
Three people have been arrested in an investigation into the suspicious death of 71-year-old Danielle Carr-Gomm

Three arrested after suspicious death of Lewes woman

News
A three car collision has caused delays on the A27

Three-car collision on the A27

News
Police news

Man in critical condition after Uckfield crash

News
Police news

Police seek voyeurism victim after Newhaven man arrested

News