Albion to beamback Brentford match

Albion will be screening a beamback for their Championship clash at Brentford next month after popular demand for the fixture.

Albion's ticket allocation of 1,600 quickly sold out after going on sale last week. This comes after more than 6,000 made the trip to Craven Cottage for Albion's 2-1 victory against Fulham.

The game, which will be held at Griffin Park on Sunday, February 5, will be broadcast live in the Heineken Lounge and West Stand Lower concourse.

Coverage of the match will be a one-camera feed, with commentary, but no replays, subject to technical availability.

Ticket information can be found on www.seagulls.co.uk

Albion previously showed a beamback for their promotion decider against Middlesbrough at the end of last season, and another back in 2012 for their away trip to arch-rivals, Crystal Palace.

