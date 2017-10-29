Around 1,000 people a year hurt by firework-related injuries, says first aid charity

Remember, remember first aid in November, is the advice of St John Ambulance this Bonfire season.

Volunteers from the leading first aid charity will be attending firework events across the region so anyone who needs first aid gets it quickly. However, injuries are much more likely to occur at private parties, where trained volunteers won’t be on hand to help.

Every year, around 1,000 people will visit A&E for treatment of a firework-related injury in the four weeks around November 5.

But, with some basic first aid skills, everyone can be prepared to help in a firework first aid emergency.

Elizabeth Harper, regional director at St John Ambulance, said: “St John Ambulance is keen that people enjoy Bonfire Night but don’t end their celebrations in hospital. Fireworks and bonfires can provide fun and entertainment for families at a time of year when the evenings are rather dark and gloomy. They literally light up the sky.

“Our volunteers will be on hand to provide expert first aid assistance at public displays across the region but if you are organising a private event, you need to know what to do if there is a first aid emergency.

“Our Big First Aid Lesson is a great way for young people to learn too, it will air on November 3 and all teachers or parents need to do is go to www.sja.org.uk/bigfirstaidlesson and sign up, it’s free, interactive and a great way for children, and adults, to learn to basic first aid skills.”