Bede's Senior School is celebrating its academic success after achieving a record-breaking set of GCSE results.

The school reports more than 92 per cent of all GCSE grades achieved by students were within the A* to C range, with 45 per cent of all grades at A* to A and 20 per cent at A*.

Students celebrate GCSE success

More than 60 per cent of pupils at the school achieved at least one A* grade and more than 80 per cent achieving at least one A grade, setting a new school record.

Bede’s newly appointed Headmaster Peter Goodyer said: “To arrive at Bede’s when the school is enjoying its best-ever results both at GCSE and in the Sixth Form is extraordinarily exciting. Even more gratifying is to see the breadth of these successes, from ancient greek to modern languages to applied business BTEC. As a school which celebrates every conceivable talent, the pupils and staff have a huge amount of which to be proud.”

The school saw improvements to several individual subjects including the sciences, where pupils achieved a 77 per cent A* to A pass rate in biology and physics and a 90 per cent A* to A pass rate in chemistry.

It also made significant progress in its in English language and maths where pupils achieved 41 per cent and 47 per cent A* to A grades respectively .

Outstanding achievers include James Grimmond who gained 10 A*s, Sussex tennis player Andre Bennett who secured nine A*s and budding actresses Lily Potter and Jaz Scott, who gained eight A*s and two As and seven A*s and two As respectively.

County hockey champions Kyle Mathieson and Harry Wootten both achieved seven A*s and three As while musical virtuosos Archie Taylor, Rosa Witts and Ruby Moody achieved a combined total of 18 A*s and 10 As.

Bede’s Academic Deputy Head John Tuson said: “Once again, Bede’s pupils have proven that being an elite sportsperson, dramatist, artist or musician is entirely compatible with achieving the very highest academic outcomes. Our school welcomes children with a staggering diversity of talents and perceived abilities and they never fail to exceed expectations.”

