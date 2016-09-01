BREAKING: Intoxicated driver jailed after crash kills Buxted man

A speeding motorist who fled from a fatal collision Eastbourne, killing two people including a man from Buxted, has been jailed.

Sussex Police say 24-year-old Jodan Hunt abandoned his black Seat Leon after it collided with a silver Volkswagen Polo at the junctions of King Edward's Parade, South Cliff and Bolsover Road in, at around 9.34pm on Friday, August 12.



The driver of the Polo – Richard Clements-Lewis, 46, of Gordon Road, Buxted – and the passenger – Maria Smith, 48, of Edmund Close, Eastbourne – both died at the scene.



Police say Hunt was located a mile away at the Cavendish Hotel in Grand Parade, where he had been attending a wedding reception, about two-and-a-half hours later. He was arrested in connection with the crash and taken into custody.



The 24-year-old builder, of Hobart Quay, Eastbourne, appeared at Guildford Crown Court via video link today (Thursday), where he pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.



He was sentenced to six years in jail for each offence, to run concurrently, and disqualified from driving for eight years. He is also required to take an extended retest should he wish to reapply for a driving licence having been released from prison.

Builder Jodan Hunt, 24, has been jailed after a fatal crash which killed two people

Sussex Police released photos of Hunt and the shocking results on the crash after sentencing.



Sergeant Dan Pitcher, of the East Sussex Roads Policing Team, said, "This was a truly tragic incident in which two innocent people have lost their lives, and our thoughts are with the friends and families of the victims at this difficult time.



"The defendant pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and accepts full responsibility for his actions. He expressed extreme remorse in court and he wished to extend his regrets to the family of the deceased.



"Fortunately, this has been a swift process which has led to an immediate custodial sentence for Hunt. It also sends a clear message to others about the dangers of drink and drug-driving, and the severe impact it can have on people.”



Sussex Police say witnesses gave evidence stating Hunt was seen to drive at speed – up to double the 30mph limit – and go straight through a pedestrian crossing on the wrong side of the road while travelling west in King Edward's Parade.



Police say he was then seen weaving in between anti-terror barriers – put in place for the Airbourne event – and turned right into South Cliffe. From there, he clipped a kerb and skidded into the path of the Polo at the junction of Bolsover Road, before running away from the crash scene.



He was later located by police who managed to trace him to The Cavendish Hotel nearby.



Sgt Pitcher added, "The judge described how Hunt is a father with two young children who had not been before the courts before. He had been suffering from depression prior to the collision, however nothing can excuse his actions on that fatal evening, which were both dangerous and highly irresponsible.



"Once in custody Hunt was tested for substances, and recorded having 46mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system – the legal limit being 35mg. But most shockingly, he also tested positive for having 800mcg of benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit is 50mcg, meaning he was an incredible 16 times the legal limit.



"Hunt's conviction serves as a stark reminder that we will not tolerate drink or drug-driving at any time of the year, and that anyone caught breaking the law will be dealt with robustly.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story BREAKING: Intoxicated driver jailed after crash kills Buxted man Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...