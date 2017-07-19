BREAKING NEWS: Major fire in Newhaven

Have your say

Firefighters are currently tackling a severe fire at a workshop at the Three Ponds Industrial Estate, South Heighton, just on the outskirts of Newhaven.

Fire appliances from Newhaven, Roedean, Eastbourne, Hailsham, Lewes, Seaford and the aerial ladder platform vehicle from Brighton are at the scene.

Reports were received by the fire service just after 3.30am today (Wednesday, July 19).

There are no reports of any individuals being involved, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Servive (ESFRS) said.

The A26 remains open.

It is currently unknown how this fire was started, ESFRS added.

