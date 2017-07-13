BREAKING NEWS: Serious collision closes A26 at Isfield

A serious collision has closed the A26 Lewes to Uckfield road at Isfield.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Rose Hill 4.20pm today (Thursday, July 13) where three vehicles had collided.

The road has been closed and significant delays are expected. An air ambulance has been requested.

Drivers are asked to try to avoid the area for the rest of the afternoon and early evening.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting Operation Drew.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.