Burglars steal precious baby teeth

Several hundred pounds’ worth of jewellery and a treasured blue drawstring bag of babies’ teeth were stolen in the burglary of a Seaford house on Sunday (December 11).

The raid happened when the single storey property in Hurdis Road was unoccupied between 12.40pm and 9.20pm.

Items stolen include four gold link chain necklaces, a gold lady’s Gucci bangle style wrist watch with small rectangular pearl coloured face and no numbers, a silver lady’s Gucci watch with silver link strap and brown face, a silver necklace, bracelet and earring set and several other earrings and other items.

Many were contained in a light brown wooden box with six ceramic drawers dark grey, light grey and duck egg blue in colour with silver knobs.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area, who may have seen the items offered for sale or who have any other information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 1271 of 11/12.