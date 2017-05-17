DVSA issue vehicle recall warning – is yours on the list?

The DVSA have issued a list of vehicles that are currently wanted for recall for safety reasons as part of the DVSA safety recall scheme.

Owners of the following vehicles are advised to contact the manufacturer to arrange for the problem to be fixed or replaced.

If your vehicle is recalled for a safety reason, you’ll usually be sent a letter by the manufacturer telling you why it’s being recalled, what you need to do next and who you should contact.

However, you won’t get a letter if the manufacturer doesn’t have your contact details.

You won’t usually have to pay for any repairs or parts under a safety recall.

You can check the full vehicle recall list here

The list of vehicles wanted for recall:

Honda: Accord, Accord Tourer, Civic Hybrid, CR-V, Jazz and Legend - Airbag may fail to deploy correctly

Chrysler: Dodge Journey and Grand Voyager - Airbag may malfunction

Jeep: Wrangler - Airbag circuit may be compromised

Fiat: 500X - Loss of drive

Jeep: Cherokee and Renegade - Transaxle wiring has been incorrectly fitted

Toyota: Mirai - Electric fuel cell system may stop running

Suzuki: Grand Vitara - Driver may be unable to change/select gear

VW: Golf, Tiguan, Touran, Scirroco, Passat, Up!, Transporter and Crafter - Airbag/belt tensioners may not trigger in event of an accident

Mercedes-Benz: ML - Front suspension arm may not be tightened correctly

Mercedes-Benz: E-Class - Steering column switch module may become inoperative

Fiat: Ducato - Camshaft may fail

Mercedes-Benz: Atego - Earthing lug on engine mounting bolt may break

Hino: 300 Series (Euro 5) - Wiring harness may be damaged

Hino: 300 Series - Fuel filter/accumulator may crack

Jeep: Renegade - Side window airbags may fail to deploy

Nissan: Cabstar - Incorrect body width could restrict rear visabiity

Porsche: 911 and 718 - Incorrect detonators fitted to front passenger airbags

BMW: Drivers airbag inflator fitted as replacement on 3,5 and X5 vehicles - Drivers airbag may deploy incorrectly

Vauxhall: Adam and Corsa D - Handbrake may disengage

Porsche: Macan - Front passenger airbags may be deactivated

Bentley: Bentayga Diesel - Steering power assistance may be lost

BMW: 1-Series, X1, Z4 and 3-Series - Plug in contact cable may malfunction

Mercedes-Benz Bus: Citaro - Faulty spline on universal joint of steering spindle

Renault: Megane IV - Child lock may deactivate

Peugeot: 208 - Spoiler may detach

Renault: Megane IV - Clutch may not engage fully

Mercedes-Benz: GLA, ML, GLC, CLA, SLK, C-Class, E-Class, CL, CLS and S-Class - Faulty control unit may cause vehicle to perform outside specification

Mercedes-Benz: Atego - Axle bracket may detach

Volvo Bus: B5TL and B8R - Exhaust emission criteria is not met

Mann & Hummel: WK 939/14 x - Filter may leak

Honda Motorcycles: GI 1800A Goldwing - Airbag may fail to deploy correctly

Piaggio: MP3 Yourbon 300 - Rear brake hose may be incorrectly routed

Yamaha: MT09/A, MT09TRA * XSR900 - Handlebar mountings may detach

Polaris: Sportsman Touring (850 SP and XP 1000) - Side panel may contact exhaust