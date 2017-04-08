Car crashes into house in Maynards Green

A car crashed into a house in Maynards Green last night after colliding with another car.

Emergency services were called to the two-car collision on the B2003 at around 7.45pm last night (April 7).

Firefighters attended the scene. Picture: Dan Jessup

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed the structure of the house had been ‘compromised’ following the collision.

She said: “Nobody was trapped and we were there to make the scene and house safe again.

“An ambulance was at the scene dealing with a casualty.”

The road was closed until the early hours of this morning following the collision.

Emergency services attended the collision last night at around 7.45pm. Picture: Dan Jessup

More to follow.

