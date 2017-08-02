Car overturns near school

A road was partially blocked after a car overturned by a school near Lewes this afternoon (Wednesday).

Emergency services were called to reports of a woman trapped in a car that had rolled into a field at Northease Manor School, Rodmell, at around 1.35pm.

The woman, believed to be in her 50s, was treated for potential back injuries, a South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) spokesperson said, and she has been taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.