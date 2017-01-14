Chimney fire safety warning after bungalow blaze

East Sussex Fire & Rescue have repeated chimney fire safety advice following a bungalow fire in High Hurstwood.

An ESFR spokesman confirmed four crews, two from Crowborough, one Uckfield and one Heathfield, with a CSU from Lewes attended an address in Burnt Oak Road at 7.09pm last night (Friday).

Bungalow in High Hurstwood, chimney fire, Pic: Nick Fontana

He said a ‘one seven’ foam system was used to tackle the fire which was in the roof space.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire which was been recorded as ‘accidental’ and believed to have been caused by the wood burning stove, according to ESFR.

Crews stood down at 8.38pm before ‘sheeting’ the roof for protection from the elements and helping retrieve items ‘where they could’.

The fire services advice on chimney fires can be found here

