Concern for missing 13-year-old from Heathfield

Sussex Police are raising concerns for a missing 13-year-old boy from Heathfield.

Police say Nathan Hunter from Heathfield, has been missing since 10.30am on Monday (October 3) when he went out for a walk and did not return.

He is believed to be in the Bexhill or Battle area.

Sergeant Lynda Lynch said: "Nathan is only 13. He is 5ft 7in, with short blonde hair, slim and was last seen wearing joggers and a grey and black sweatshirt and grey and black trainers. He has connections in Battle and Bexhill and maybe in the area."

If anyone has seen him they are asked to contact police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting serial of 1001 of 03/10. If Nathan is in danger or in need of urgent medical attention, dial 999.

