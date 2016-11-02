Coperforma boss ‘disappointed’ over loss of patient transport contract

A Coperforma boss has expressed his disappointment over losing the contract to provide patient transport services across Sussex.

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) will take over the service in phases, with full responsibility assumed by April.

The decision follows months of controversy surrounding troubled Coperforma, which took over the contract in April this year.

There was a flood of complaints about patients failing to get to their appointments at hospital, poor performance issues and failure to pay invoices.

In a statement today (Wednesday, November 2), Coperforma chief executive Michael Clayton said: “We are, of course, disappointed that we shall not be continuing to deliver the Sussex patient transport service contract in the longer term. This is particularly unfortunate for all the people in our company and contractors who have worked so hard, after a difficult start, to provide patients across the county with a much improved safe and reliable service.

“Talks are scheduled today with the commissioners to agree final terms and conditions to bring the contact to an end. In the meantime patients will continue to be our priority and we will be ensuring that there will be no interruption to the service.

“We are equally committed to work with the commissioners and the new providers to make sure that the transition process is efficiently completed in the best interests of all patients and NHS staff.”

