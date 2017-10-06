Could you be a secret millionaire as 65 unclaimed East Sussex estates are up for grabs

Millions of pounds of unclaimed inheritance is waiting to be claimed from the government, with some of this owed to people in East Sussex.
Records released by the Treasury have shown there are 65 unclaimed assets connected to East Sussex – with some potentially worth a lot of money.
When someone dies with no will or no known family, their property passes to the Crown as ownerless property. This is called Bona Vacantia.
This can be any sort of property, including money, personal possessions and buildings, and can range from a small value to millions.
The latest release by the Treasury solicitor reveals there are 65 unclaimed assets connected to East Sussex, although the details of the value of the property have not been released.
People can be entitled to the property if you can show proof of being a relative.
If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following are entitled to the estate:
- husband, wife or civil partner
- children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on
- mother or father
- brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)
- half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children)
grandparents
- uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)
- half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children)
If you find a name on this list and think you could be related you could be entitled to some money.
To register a claim for the property, send a family tree to the Bona Vacantia Division of the Government Legal Department.
This must show how you are related to the person who has died, and include the dates of birth, marriage and death of all those on the family tree.
If it appears you are entitled to claim the property, then you may be asked to prove your relation through birth certificates etc.
Here is a list of the people who have died and their date of birth who have connections to Hastings, Lewes and Eastbourne. If you recognise their name then you could be entitled to claim their property.
Hastings:
Prascovie Astridge - 14/10/1897
Kitty Barker - 26/12/1930
Frank Basil Burgess - 07/05/1916
Annie Chapman - 26/03/1917
Jacqueline Deason - 23/05/1941
Francis Xavier Decoutho - 06/01/1929
Kathleen Dunne - 21/10/1913
Lawrence Elliott - 03/01/1936
Kathleen Susan Holmes - 29/11/1916
Barry Arthur Jones - 22/02/1947
Wilhelmine Franzika Kitchen - (D.O.B. unknown)
James Lindsay - 20/05/1922
Mary Macrae - 15/01/1912
Patricia Thomas - 03/03/1923
Alice Maud Walker - 18/09/1897
Raymond Alan Wilkinson - 01/11/1946
Arthur Derrick Wright - 17/07/1925
Lewes:
Ethel Brown - 05/06/1899
Ronald Robert Burtenshaw - 17/05/1920
Ellen Amelia Davey - 09/02/1891
William John Hale - 25/05/1914
Hilda Hancock - (D.O.B. unknown)
Jessie Watson - 14/05/1908
Eastbourne:
Jane Allen - 05/09/1917
Gordon Seymour Armstrong - 17/03/1906
William James Grant Barker - 21/12/1909
Elizabeth Barbara Boddy - 04/11/1920
Vera Brown - (D.O.B. unknown)
Minnie Edith Gwendoline Castle - 07/02/1904
Kristina Su-Yin Chung - 05/08/1950
Bridget Cox - (D.O.B. unknown)
Gwendoline Davies - 23/11/1924
Angelo De Souza - 31/05/1940
Christine Donovan - 31/12/1931
Gertrude Eileen Gibson - 13/12/1903
Ronald Hall - 02/10/1949
Stanley Holland - 18/10/1904
Kenneth Horowitz - 28/04/1944
Ivan Hurin - 18/12/191
Matthew Peter Ignatowicz - (D.O.B. unknown)
Raymond William Jones - (D.O.B. unknown)
Irma Koleszar - 06/05/1909
Margaret Lee-Ying - 26/01/1929
Thomas Lowe - 01/02/1929
Mark Lucy - 07/12/1939
Lilian Malone - 06/07/1908
Susan Carol Marshall - (D.O.B. unknown)
John Campbell Martin - (D.O.B. unknown)
Raymond Francis McKenna - (D.O.B. unknown)
M McKenzie - 28/08/1925
Maria Johanna Megrah - (D.O.B. unknown)
Terence O’Connor - 12/08/1946
Edward Arthur Parrott - 28/03/1910
Margaret Pilinger - 17/10/1908
Stewart Porter - 15/01/1927
Martin Charles Pratt - 31/10/1959
Lucy Robinson - (D.O.B. unknown)
Hermann Francis Ernest Schulz - (D.O.B. unknown)
Gloria Ann Silverthorn - 13/05/1945
Reginald Walter Stevens - 06/07/1928
Marjorie Booth Vaughan - 02/05/1906
John Welch - 18/04/1906
Hilda Whittall - 29/11/1893
Tony Wilkinson - 28/05/1948
Betty Wright - 03/06/1919
