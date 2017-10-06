Could you be a secret millionaire as 65 unclaimed East Sussex estates are up for grabs

Millions of pounds of unclaimed inheritance is waiting to be claimed from the government, with some of this owed to people in East Sussex.

Records released by the Treasury have shown there are 65 unclaimed assets connected to East Sussex – with some potentially worth a lot of money.

When someone dies with no will or no known family, their property passes to the Crown as ownerless property. This is called Bona Vacantia.

This can be any sort of property, including money, personal possessions and buildings, and can range from a small value to millions.

The latest release by the Treasury solicitor reveals there are 65 unclaimed assets connected to East Sussex, although the details of the value of the property have not been released.

People can be entitled to the property if you can show proof of being a relative.

If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following are entitled to the estate:

- husband, wife or civil partner

- children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on

- mother or father

- brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

- half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children)

grandparents

- uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

- half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children)

If you find a name on this list and think you could be related you could be entitled to some money.

To register a claim for the property, send a family tree to the Bona Vacantia Division of the Government Legal Department.

This must show how you are related to the person who has died, and include the dates of birth, marriage and death of all those on the family tree.

If it appears you are entitled to claim the property, then you may be asked to prove your relation through birth certificates etc.

Here is a list of the people who have died and their date of birth who have connections to Hastings, Lewes and Eastbourne. If you recognise their name then you could be entitled to claim their property.

Hastings:

Prascovie Astridge - 14/10/1897

Kitty Barker - 26/12/1930

Frank Basil Burgess - 07/05/1916

Annie Chapman - 26/03/1917

Jacqueline Deason - 23/05/1941

Francis Xavier Decoutho - 06/01/1929

Kathleen Dunne - 21/10/1913

Lawrence Elliott - 03/01/1936

Kathleen Susan Holmes - 29/11/1916

Barry Arthur Jones - 22/02/1947

Wilhelmine Franzika Kitchen - (D.O.B. unknown)

James Lindsay - 20/05/1922

Mary Macrae - 15/01/1912

Patricia Thomas - 03/03/1923

Alice Maud Walker - 18/09/1897

Raymond Alan Wilkinson - 01/11/1946

Arthur Derrick Wright - 17/07/1925

Lewes:

Ethel Brown - 05/06/1899

Ronald Robert Burtenshaw - 17/05/1920

Ellen Amelia Davey - 09/02/1891

William John Hale - 25/05/1914

Hilda Hancock - (D.O.B. unknown)

Jessie Watson - 14/05/1908

Eastbourne:

Jane Allen - 05/09/1917

Gordon Seymour Armstrong - 17/03/1906

William James Grant Barker - 21/12/1909

Elizabeth Barbara Boddy - 04/11/1920

Vera Brown - (D.O.B. unknown)

Minnie Edith Gwendoline Castle - 07/02/1904

Kristina Su-Yin Chung - 05/08/1950

Bridget Cox - (D.O.B. unknown)

Gwendoline Davies - 23/11/1924

Angelo De Souza - 31/05/1940

Christine Donovan - 31/12/1931

Gertrude Eileen Gibson - 13/12/1903

Ronald Hall - 02/10/1949

Stanley Holland - 18/10/1904

Kenneth Horowitz - 28/04/1944

Ivan Hurin - 18/12/191

Matthew Peter Ignatowicz - (D.O.B. unknown)

Raymond William Jones - (D.O.B. unknown)

Irma Koleszar - 06/05/1909

Margaret Lee-Ying - 26/01/1929

Thomas Lowe - 01/02/1929

Mark Lucy - 07/12/1939

Lilian Malone - 06/07/1908

Susan Carol Marshall - (D.O.B. unknown)

John Campbell Martin - (D.O.B. unknown)

Raymond Francis McKenna - (D.O.B. unknown)

M McKenzie - 28/08/1925

Maria Johanna Megrah - (D.O.B. unknown)

Terence O’Connor - 12/08/1946

Edward Arthur Parrott - 28/03/1910

Margaret Pilinger - 17/10/1908

Stewart Porter - 15/01/1927

Martin Charles Pratt - 31/10/1959

Lucy Robinson - (D.O.B. unknown)

Hermann Francis Ernest Schulz - (D.O.B. unknown)

Gloria Ann Silverthorn - 13/05/1945

Reginald Walter Stevens - 06/07/1928

Marjorie Booth Vaughan - 02/05/1906

John Welch - 18/04/1906

Hilda Whittall - 29/11/1893

Tony Wilkinson - 28/05/1948

Betty Wright - 03/06/1919

