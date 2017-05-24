COUNTY NEWS: Giant water slide coming to Sussex

A 100-metre water slide will pop up in Sussex this summer, to raise cash for charity Amaze.

The slide will be in place at Wild Park on Saturday, July 15, and 1,000 riders will get the chance to speed down the slide, with bubbles and blow up cushions.

All proceeds will be donated to local families with disabled children.

An Amaze spokesperson said: "There has been a lot of interest in a giant water slide coming to Brighton and Hove since the RNLI closed off Edward Street to host a similar slide some years ago.

"An American company has promised to bring a giant slide, but it is yet to materialise.

"Amaze is a local charity supporting families with disabled children and young people. We are keen to keep our services running and fundraise in a fun and positive way. We are proud to be the ones to open the slide to the public for the first time in Brighton on a first come first served basis."

Tickets are £12 per slide, which includes a minimum donation of £5 to the charity plus a booking fee of 80p.

Riders over the age of seven can book from 10am to 6pm, and will need suitable clothes such as swimming costumes or shorts and t-shirts.

Book tickets now to avoid disappointment, at: yotickets.com.