Man accused of stabbing boss to death

A man accused of murdering his boss at her home in Fiveways last week appeared in court today (October 30).

Sussex Police said David Browning, 51, a payroll officer, of Willow Drive, Seaford, was charged on Saturday (October 28) with the murder of Jillian Howell on Thursday (October 26), and possession of a bladed article.

Browning appeared before Brighton magistrates today and was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (October 31) for a preliminary hearing.

Police said Jillian's body was found on Thursday morning at her home in Sandgate Road, having suffered multiple stab wounds.