Man charged in relation to Brighton HIV investigation

Police investigating allegations that men were deliberately infected with HIV have now charged a man, it has been revealed.

Daryll Rowe, 26, of no fixed address was arrested in Brighton earlier this year, police have confirmed.

He failed to answer bail on Friday (November 18), police said.

The 26-year-old was arrested in Wallsend, North Tyneside by Northumbria Police on Friday (December 23) after joint efforts by Northumbria Police, Police Scotland and Sussex Police.

He has now been charged with eight counts of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

Anyone who thinks they may have had a sexual encounter with this man is urged to come forward and anyone with concerns is encouraged to contact their local sexual health services.

Rowe has been remanded in custody to appear in Newcastle Crown Court on Monday (December 26).

