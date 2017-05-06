Teen arrested following town centre crash

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested following a two car crash in Heathfield town centre.

Police said a blue Fiat Punto collided with a Peugeot in Marshlands Lane on Monday (May 1).

The crash took place at about 4.30pm and officers added the Fiat drove off.

A police spokesman said: “The drivers of the two cars are known to each other.

“It is thought that a third vehicle, a silver Vauxhall Zafira, had to swerve to avoid the Fiat.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen what happened is asked to report online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 1008 of 01/05. Police are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of the Vauxhall.”

A 17-year-old boy, from the area, was arrested on suspicion of assault. He has been released under investigation.

