Crowborough motorist trapped in car

East Sussex Fire and Rescue has confirmed it attended an incident this morning where a motorist was trapped in their car.

A spokesman said the call, to London Road, came in at 7.59am and involved ‘one private motor car which had hit a tree’.

“The crew from Crowborough used hydraulic cutting machinery in conjunction with the ambulance service to free the individual,” he added. “There was no indication of serious injury.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.