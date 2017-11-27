Crowborough teen sentenced after ‘violent’ knuckle duster assault

A teenager who used a knuckle duster during a violent assault has been sentenced to a year in a young offenders’ institution.

Police say Connor Hewett, 19, left two men suffering facial injuries following an attack in Tunbridge Wells town centre.

Formerly of Aldervale Cottages, Crowborough, police say Hewett had been out with friends during the early hours of August 27.

He became involved in an altercation inside a bar in the High Street and was ejected by security staff, said a spokesperson for Kent Police.

The spokesperson said: “Hewett waited outside and planned to confront people he believed had been involved in the incident.

“When three men later emerged from the bar he followed them, along with a group of his friends.

“One of the men was pushed to the ground and held down by at least one of the group. Hewett punched him while wearing a knuckle duster.

“The man managed to get to his feet and run back to the bar. He then tripped and fell, before Hewett struck him with further blows to his face and body.

“A second man was also reportedly punched by Hewett with the knuckle duster. “Security staff outside the bar intervened and Hewett was restrained and then arrested.”

Appearing before Maidstone Crown Court, Hewett pleaded guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Sergeant Andy Miller said: “Hewett went on a night out armed with a knuckle duster and it is only by good fortune that the two men he attacked did not suffer any serious injuries.

“There can never any justifiable reason to carry a knuckle duster, or indeed any other weapon, on our streets.

“Hewett can also have no excuse whatsoever to carry out such a violent attack. A custodial sentence is entirely appropriate.”