Daryl battered by huge waves

Volunteer wildlife rescuer Daryl Farmer, who is rowing across the Atlantic to raise money for charity, has now been at sea for a month.

Daryl, 42, from Forest Row, set off from La Gomera his 3,000-mile solo challenge on December 14 to raise money for East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS).

He is one of only two Classic Solo boats undertaking the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

The past month, which has seen him away from his family over the Christmas and New Year Period, has been an extremely rough ride so far.

His row has seen him battle with enormous waves which have washed him overboard and bash his head leading to concussion and a satellite phone call for advice from the challenge’s duty doctor.

Rudder cables and foot plates have broken and needed fixing.

Plus, unfavourable weather from Sahara sand blocking his solar panels to storm winds pushing him backwards.

The row has, however, had its amazing moments for Daryl – fish have shared his breakfast, spotted dolphins have been swimming alongside and a bird has been sleeping on board.

Daryl is currently behind schedule as a result of the rough weather but he has rowed approximately 800 nautical miles so far with another couple of months of rowing to reach Antigua.

Trevor Weeks MBE, founder of WRAS, said, “People across Sussex and beyond have been following Daryl’s progress on social media and ‘dot-watching’ on the internet following his boat’s tracker, every day I log on to see how Daryl has done and read his partner Sabine’s updates.

“Daryl’s ability to adapt to each challenge which is thrust upon him is so outstanding, and his ability to fix things, resolve problems without looking to others for help.

“I think we could all learn a thing or two from him and his dedication.

“What an amazing guy, and what amazing support his partner Sabine is being to help him along and keep us all updated.”

To donate see www.justgiving.com/fundraising/atlanticsolo2016. Daryl’s Rowers Arc Facebook page is www.facebook.com/Rowing4Reefs.

To track his progress see: www.taliskerwhiskeyatlantic

challenge.com/race-tracker/

jdtaliskerwhiskyatlanticchallenge.com/race-tracker/