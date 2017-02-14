Praise for new headteacher as school stays ‘good’

The headteacher of Chailey School has been praised for making “a real difference” since her appointment in September.

The school, in Mill Lane, underwent a short inspection in January and the findings of Caroline Walshe were published on February 3.

In a letter to headteacher Helen Key, Ms Walshe praised the way she and her leadership team had “maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection”.

She added: “You have made a real difference since arriving in September 2016. You lead with clarity, passion and assurance.”

Praising the behaviour of the pupils as “exemplary”, Ms Walshe described their progress as good or better as they were encouraged by their teachers to have “high aspirations”.

She said the fact staff knew their pupils very well had helped the youngsters to “grow in confidence while developing their knowledge and understanding”.

Her findings were echoed by data from the Department for Education, which showed students’ progress was above the national average in 2016.

One of the areas Mrs Key identified for improvement after her appointment was attendance. Ms Walshe recognised that her work with pupils and parents were having a positive impact and attendance was improving.

Mrs Key said: “It is great to receive such a positive report.

“It will help us to continue to focus on what makes Chailey such a special school as well as concentrate on making it outstanding in all areas for the new months and years.”

To read the report in full, log on to Ofsted's website.

