End-to-end football pathway thanks to new partnership

In an exciting development, Lewes Bridge View Junior Football Club are ‘teaming up’ with Lewes FC.

The new Junior section will be called Lewes FC Juniors and will play in the iconic red and black Lewes kit.

The Junior section, which currently runs 15 teams for boys and girls of all ages, caters for around 200 local youngsters and is managed, organised and led by an army of volunteers from the town.

Lewes FC is a community-owned, democratically run club with around 1,200 individual owners. It runs men’s and women’s teams from Under-18s as well as offering sixth form Football Academies for both boys and girls.

The new partnership gives everyone in Lewes of all ages, abilities and genders the opportunity to become involved in a partnership committed to providing football for all.

Mark Wignall, chairman of Lewes Bridge View, said: “Our shared vision is a sustainable and successful football club for the whole community, with equal facilities and opportunities for boys and girls.”

Lewes FC chairman Stuart Fuller said: “A couple of years ago, Lewes Bridge View became an anchor tenant of our new 3G all-weather facility and showed a real commitment to our club. This new partnership feels like a very natural next step and creates an end-to-end pathway for football in Lewes and the surrounding areas.”

Fuller also stressed that the club’s work with other local junior clubs continues as before and that pathways into the Rooks’ and Rookettes’ teams and use of all its facilities and coaches remain open to all.

One player who has made his way from Bridge View, through Lewes FC to the ranks of professional football is David Wheeler, now at Exeter City. David visited The Dripping Pan last week to celebrate the news of the new partnership with Bridge View managers and players.

He said: “Having played for both teams, and grown up in Lewes I am delighted that this move is finally happening. I’m very grateful for the coaching I received from both Bridge View and Lewes, which has enabled me to pursue a career in professional football. I hope that this partnership will help give more local young players the chance of playing for Lewes and beyond.”