Extend season of goodwill and donate your unwanted Christmas gifts to your local Age UK shop

Rather than throwing unwanted Christmas presents out or leaving them to gather dust at the back of the wardrobe, Age UK is urging people to have a clear out and donate any unwanted gifts to their local Age UK shop and see in the New Year clutter free!

Age UK has shops across Sussex that accept donations of both new and second hand items, all of which are then sold on again, helping to raise vital funds for the Charity’s work supporting older people.

The average bag of donations is worth £10 to Age UK, but some can be worth far more, and helps the Charity to continue to support those who are facing later life alone by providing services including lunch clubs, exercise classes and befriending services.

Miss Jordan Young, Shop Manager at one of the Sussex Age UK shops, said; “It can be difficult knowing what do to with gifts that will never be used, however by donating unwanted Christmas presents or old items to our shop people will be helping a great cause. Not only could they be another person’s treasure, your donations will also help us brighten up 2017 for an older person and that’s why we are urging everyone in the area to have a clear out and get rid of any items they don’t fancy holding onto – they will really help us kick off the New Year and raise vital funds.”

The money raised through Age UK’s shops goes towards supporting the Charity’s vital work for older people delivering hands-on local services through the Age UK network such as lunch clubs and home safety checks, as well as hugely important work like Age UK’s free advice line (open 365 days a year) and vital campaigning work.

Age UK has over 400 shops across the country, which are reliant on the kind donations of the local community to keep the shelves stocked and supported by a team of dedicated staff and volunteers. The shops accept unwanted goods such as clothing and accessories, gifts, toys, household items and shoes.

Donations can be maximised by signing up to gift aid. By simply completing a basic form when you donate goods means that Age UK will receive an extra 25p for every £1 that is raised from donations from the government.

To find your local Age UK shop or for more information about Age UK please visit www.ageuk.org.uk.