Firefighters called to blaze in home

Firefighters rushed to a blaze in a home yesterday evening (Thursday) after reports there could be people trapped inside.

Three fire engines were sent to the fire in the ground floor of a property in Collingwood Close, Peacehaven at around 5pm.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet to tackle the fire and, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, everyone was accounted for.

ESFRS said the crews, from Peacehaven, Roedean and Brighton, ventilated the property and a fire investigation was carried out.