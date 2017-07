Firefighters were called to a blaze in an Uckfield home last night (Monday).

Two fire engines were sent to Mill Lane after reports of a fire in a microwave at around 9pm, said East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

A positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear smoke from the building and an elderly woman was treated by crews after breathing in smoke, said ESFRS.

A home safety visit was then carried out at the home.