Firefighters tackle Newhaven industrial unit blaze

Firefighters remain at the scene after a blaze broke out at a Newhaven industrial estate in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

Crews were called to the fire at an industrial unit in Avis Way around 1.21am.

At the height of the fire, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) say, crews from Newhaven, Preston Circus, Seaford, Roedean and Lewes were at the scene.

The Command Support Unit from Lewes and the Aerial Ladder Platform from Preston Circus were also deployed.

Firefighters wearing breathing equipment used two main jets, a hose reel and firefighting foam to tackle the fire.

A ESFRS spokesperson said: “As of 9.30am, a fire engine from Herstmonceux remains at the scene. We are likely to maintain a presence all day to check hot spots and ensure the fire is fully put out.”

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed at this stage.

