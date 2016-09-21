Further success for Lewes dementia friends scheme

New volunteers pledged to do their bit to support dementia sufferers at a recent meeting in Lewes Town Hall.

The meeting, which is part of a national scheme to increase understanding of the condition, was led by town councillors Esther Watts and Imogen Makepeace and was attended by 12 keen volunteers.

The volunteers - including three members of local Rotary clubs and two Town Hall staff - learned what it is like to live with the condition and what we can all do to help.

Each pledged a small action and received their badge, joining the social movement to raise awareness of dementia and improve the lives of people with dementia and carers.

The meeting is connected to the wider Dementia Friendly Lewes project, which aims to help create an action plan to raise local awareness, help those with the condition access the town’s amenities as well as increase opportunities for people with dementia and their family carers.

The group is inviting anyone who is interested in the Dementia Friendly Lewes project is invited to attend its next meeting in Lewes Football club at 10am on Monday, October 31.

The next dementia friends session at Lewes Town Hall will be on Friday, November 28 at 12pm.

For further information about the schemes contact esther.watts@alzhemiers.org.uk.

