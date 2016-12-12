Group to host charity concert

A Friends group is preparing to host its annual festive fundraiser.

The Lewes Friends of Pestalozzi will host a Christmas concert at St Michael’s Church, in Lewes, from 7.30pm on Wednesday (December 14).

All proceeds raised will go to the Pestalozzi International Village at Sedlescombe, near Battle, which awards scholarships to academically gifted 16- to 19-year-olds from disadvantaged communities around the world.

Event organisers say that last year’s concert played to a packed church and that they are hoping to emulate that success.

Harpist Heather Wrighton, a graduate from the Royal Academy of Music who first performed for Pestalozzi in 2009, is this year’s soloist.

A choir will be at the heart of the concert. It will be directed by Roger Durston, former director of the East Sussex County Music Service and founder of the East Sussex Bach Choir, and joined by local organist, conductor and keyboard player Nick Milner-Gulland.

Admission is £10 on the door or £8 in advance by calling 01273 475172. Tickets include mince pies and tea or coffee.