Hailsham businessman given suspended prison sentence

A company director who duped investors into paying out thousands of pounds has received a suspended prison sentence, Trading Standards say.

Ian Simpson, 57, of London Road, Hailsham, was given a 20 month custodial sentence, suspended for two years, when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, December 21.

East Sussex County Council’s Trading Standards team says, Simpson – a director for Panda Yummy Food Ltd, Panda Yummy Noodle Bars Ltd and Panda Yummy Delivered – pleaded guilty to six charges relating to franchises offered to investors.

As well as a suspended prison sentence, Trading Standards say Simpson was disqualified from being a company director for 15 years and is subject to a curfew between 10pm and 5am for five months.

The council say the case centred around six victims who, between them, paid out a total £23,272 for franchises with Simpsons’ companies.

Four of the victims responded to an advert for a franchise opportunity with Panda Yummy Noodle Bars Ltd, paying a total of £6,704. The council say the advert offered a guaranteed return of between £25,000 and £50,000 per year for a franchise selling Halal chicken breasts to retail food outlets.

The council says two other victims invested a total of £16,568 into a second business advertised by Simpson – Panda Yummy Delivered, a franchise opportunity involving takeaway food.

Trading standards says it has been contacted by at least five others who report investing large sums of money into the Panda Yummy Delivered franchise – ranging from £12,000 to nearly £40,000 each. The council say this has lead to a total loss of more than £100,000.

The council says none of the investors have seen a return on their money and all were offered a series of excuses for the delays. When asked for refunds, Trading Standards says, Simpson paid back £70 to one investor but the others have not received any refund at all.

Cllr Chris Dowling, lead member for community services at East Sussex County Council said: “Simpson tricked his victims into paying for something he was not in a position to deliver and rather than doing the right thing and returning the money, he has left at least six people thousands of pounds out of pocket.

“Thanks to the hard work of our Trading Standards officers, Simpson has been charged and admitted his guilt, and for his victims there is the possibility of having their money returned.”

The council say Simpson was given a 20 month custodial sentence suspended for two years – including four months for four consumer protection offences, 10 months for one count of fraudulent trading and ten months for unauthorised use of a trademark.

East Sussex County Council says it will be seeking compensation for all six victims in this case and a confiscation hearing is set to take place in June this year.

