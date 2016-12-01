Heating problems force emergency school closure

An East Sussex school is closed today (Thursday) as workmen make emergency repairs to its heating system.

Parents were notified of the closure at Chailey School on Wednesday (November 30) and the school is expected to update parents on whether it will be closed again tomorrow by the end of the day.

In a message on its website, a spokesman for the school said: "Chailey School has been suffering from a number of heating problems which East Sussex County Council are fully aware of and are currently on site to fix. There will be no heating in school tomorrow, Thursday (December 1) whilst the heating system is under repair.

"We have, therefore, reluctantly taken the decision to close the school to students. The bus companies have been informed and will not be running tomorrow.

"We will be able to heat one room with mobile heaters, so if you have urgent childcare issues, please telephone us in the morning and drop your child/ren at school with a packed lunch as the canteen will not be open.

"For students in Year 11, we will be re-scheduling tomorrow's trial exams for Monday. December 5. We will contact you tomorrow to advise whether we will be able to open on Friday, December 2."

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It's packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There's recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.sussexexpress.co.uk/christmas/