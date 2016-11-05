LEWES BONFIRE: South Street

Billed as ‘family oriented’, and originally formed as a ‘juvenile’ society, South Street Bonfire Society will get its proceedings under way earlier than most with its kids’ procession from 5pm. In the past year, members have also seen more work done to its land, including a shed built for children to work in.

Seventeen blazing crosses will light the sky in its first procession to mark the town’s protestant martyrs burned to death in the 1500s for their faith under Mary Tudor’s reign – for Lewes Bonfire not only recalls the Gunpowder Plot.

Following its procession of remembrance, the grand will start ending up at its fire site on the Railway Land. Spectators can expect, as per tradition, to see members in 18th-century colonial costumes and English Civil War dress to represent its two pioneer groups and its traditional group of smugglers in the brown and cream striped jumpers.

SSBS holds its firework display the earliest too to cater for those with children.

Members will collect for four charities – the East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service, Cystic Fibrosis Trust, the Railway Land Wildlife Trust and the Alzheimer’s Society.

SSBS says its aim is to keep true Bonfire traditions alive and it finishes its celebrations by throwing its blazing tar barrel into the river Ouse and with Bonfire prayers and renditions of Auld Lang Syne and the National Anthem.