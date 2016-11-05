LEWES BONFIRE: Waterloo

Among the tableau at last year’s bonfire, perhaps one of the most talked about was Waterloo’s of the then Prime Minister David Cameron wearing nothing more than a pair of Union Flag underpants and holding a pig’s head.

The society also made the headlines in 2014, the 50th anniversary of its reformation, when it was one of two societies to depict former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond.

2016 marks 10 years since the society moved headquarters to the Lamb pub, on Fisher Street, and it was five years ago that it bought its own land near Ringmer to use as the site of its preparations for the fifth.

Members will form in Market Lane shortly after 9.30pm for its grand procession down Fisher St, the High St, School Hill, Eastgate St and Phoenix Causeway, where, as per tradition, a blazing barrel will be cast into the river Ouse. It will then continue to its fire site at Malling Brooks which has been its fire site for more than 25 years.

Spectators can expect the procession to feature, as usual, members dressed in costumes from the Mongolian Empire, its first pioneers, many donned in Greek and Roman attire to mark its second pioneers, a group in Tudor-style dress for its third pioneers and smugglers in the red and white guernsey.

The society will collect for The Martlets Hospice, which cares for those with life-limiting illnesses in and around Brighton and Hove, and the first aid charity St John Ambulance, which also provides support at its fire site.