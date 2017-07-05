Lewes high street bank branch to close

A bank branch on Lewes High Street has announced plans to close.

Santander will close on October 12 after it was found numbers using the branch had fallen as more people switch to online and mobile banking.

The bank will be writing to any customers who have opened an account at the branch, have transacted there within 12 months or who live in the local area.

The town’s MP, Maria Caulfield expressed her disappointment with this news.

She said: “Despite the general trend now towards online and mobile banking, it is disappointing that Santander have chosen to close the Lewes branch.

“Those still wishing to carry out transactions face to face in branch, many of whom will be elderly, will now need to travel to Brighton, Uckfield, Burgess Hill or Seaford. For some people making these journeys will be difficult.

“I will be speaking with Santander to see if an outreach service on certain days could be possible.”

Lewes District councillor Stephen Catlin said: “This is a further loss to Lewes, and a further reduction in the services available at the top of the High Street, which is now in need of rethinking and regeneration.”