Lewes man celebrates 107th birthday

The oldest resident of a Lewes care home celebrated his 107th birthday with family and friends last week.

George Körner, who was born in Russia eight years before the Bolsheviek revolution, celebrated his birthday with a small party at Claydon House last Friday (December 30).

Born to a Russian mother and Austrian father, George left his homeland when he was 11-years-old, moving to Paris with his grandmother.

In Paris he attended a Russian school learning to speak French, German and English and, in the 1920s, moved to England to study economics at the London School of Economics.

During the Second World War, George served as an officer in the Ordnance Corps attaining the rank of Captain while stationed in India.

In 1947, he married Dorothy and the couple had three children, Anna, May and Michael who, in turn, presented him with five grandchildren.

Throughout his 107 years, George has enjoyed travel and using his languages, often visiting France and also returning to Russia. Other interests include reading and listening to classical music. He also played the piano, having been taught by his mother, a piano teacher.

Karen Grainger, home manager at Claydon House, said: “Some travelled a great distance to surprise him and it was a very special occasion. George chose to entertain everyone with a glass of white wine and some gentle music.”

George moved to Claydon House in February 2016, a home which provides residential, nursing and specialist dementia care for up to 45 elderly residents.

