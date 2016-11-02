Lewes MP begs Prime Minister to intervene in Southern Rail chaos

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield ‘begged’ Prime Minister Theresa May to take action on the Southern Rail network at PMQs today (Wednesday).

In her question Ms Caulfield spoke of last night’s rail disruption, which saw commuters stranded and trains cancelled.

Speaking in the House, Ms Caulfield said: “The last 18 months have been hell for commuters in my constituency in Lewes using the Southern network.

“Last night a journey time that should have taken just over an hour, took over four hours.

“Can I therefore beg the prime minister to intervene on the southern rail network, for while we may have a country that works for everyone, in Sussex we have a railway that works for no one.”

In response the Prime Minister said: “I feel for my honourable friend in relation to the journey she had to go through last night and the extended time that that took.

“My right honourable friend the secretary of state for transport has been taking action working with Southern Rail and Network Rail in relation to the improvements that are necessary.

“And we have stepped in to invest £20m specifically to tackle the break down on the Southern rail network that is proving so difficult to passengers. I recognise the degree of concern my right honourable friend [Chris Grayling] is on the case and working to ensure those improvements.”

Speaking afterwards, Ms Caulfield said: “Unfortunately the fiasco of a service that faced rail users yesterday was nothing out of the unusual, however it highlighted to the enth degree the sheer scale of incompetence that we are dealing with.”

“I therefore felt that it was time to raise the horrendous journeys being experienced by my constituents with those at the very highest level of our Government, in person, and very much under the watchful eye of the public.”

“I will continue to lobby the Government on this topic, and as always will ensure that my constituents are kept up to date on any developments.”

