Lewes school appoints new head

A Lewes school has appointed a new full-time headteacher, who will begin work in the new year.

Claire Farmer joins Northease Manor School as the new headteacher on January 1, 2017. She takes over from Janet Felkin, who has been Interim Head since April 2016.

Claire has extensive experience as a teacher and a school leader, and has worked at senior schools in London and Kent. Originally a specialist teacher of English and media studies, she moved quickly into management roles and was fast-tracked onto the national “Future Leaders” programme in 2011.

Northease Manor School, situated just outside Lewes, is one of the region’s leading Schools for children with learning difficulties.

Julie Toben, Chair of Governors, comments “Claire was appointed through a rigorous recruitment process as the outstanding candidate and the Governors’ unanimous choice. Staff and students gave excellent feedback about her empathy, friendliness and approachability and Governors were impressed by the way she had grasped the essence of the school.

"We’re really excited about having Claire as our new Headteacher – Northease Manor School is well set to deliver for our children, now and in the future.”

Ms Farmer said: “I loved everything about Northease Manor School as soon as I arrived. Every child has something they can be accomplished at, no matter how hard they may struggle, and what inspires me every day is having the chance to find that something and help bring it to the fore.

"I recognised the same passion among the staff at Northease Manor School, which is why I’m so excited to be joining them.”

