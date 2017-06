Election officials say the turnout was 76.58 per cent in Lewes.

As a constituency Lewes normally has an above average turnout, with a 72.7 per cent turnout in 2015 and a 72.9 per cent turnout in 2010.

This is the highest turnout in a general election in Lewes since 1992 when there was a turnout of 81.8 per cent.

Liberal Democrat candidate Kelly-Marie Blundell and Conservative candidate Maria Caulfield have not yet arrived at the count.