Lifeboats launched to rescue two from cliff edge

Two people have been rescued by lifeboat at Beachy Head.

Two Eastbourne lifeboats were called at 10pm last night (September 22), to assist coastguards and police.

A spokesman for RNLI Eastbourne said: “Our volunteer crew and lifeboats returned back to the lifeboat stations at 2am after being called out to assist local Coastguards,

“A police helicopter completed a search of the Beachy Head area for two people reported missing. Both were eventually located by rescue services and found to be safe and were recovered safely from cliff edge.”

Sussex Police has yet to comment.