Lightning strike clue to village house fire

A house fire in East Hoathly this morning (August 15) may be linked to a lightning strike on a nearby telegraph pole.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service received multiple calls shortly after 4am to reports that a telegraph pole was alight in South Street. Crews used firefighting foam to put it out.

At 4.31am, there were further reports of a fire in the ground floor of a nearby house. Two people were rescued by firefighters using a ladder. Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to tackle the blaze.

During the two incidents, fire engines from Uckfield, Hailsham and Heathfield attended the scene. Herstmonceux was also mobilised but the incidents were quickly under control and they did not need to take any firefighting action.

Adjacent properties were checked as the telephone lines were affected.