Man arrested in connection with Uckfield burglary

A man wanted by police in connection with a burglary in Uckfield has been arrested following a public appeal.

Police say Bobby Burnett, 28, from Guildford, Surrey, attended a police station on Friday (27 January) where he was arrested and charged in connection with a burglary on January 10 in Lealands Drive.

He pleaded not guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on the day of his arrest and will now stand trial on February 24 at Lewes Crown Court.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.