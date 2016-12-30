Men from Lewes, Uckfield and Hailsham convicted in drink driving crackdown

Men from Lewes, Uckfield and Hailsham are among a number of people convicted for drink- or drug-driving as part of a Christmas campaign run by Sussex Police.

Officers carrying out dedicated patrols and responding to reports of incidents have so far made 187 arrests in the county in December. Of these, 24 have already been convicted and a further 77 have been charged to appear before magistrates.

Those convicted include 21-year-old Josh Bold, a retail employee, of Sliders Lane, Uckfield. He was arrested in South Street, South Chailey, on December 4 and charged with driving with 50mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

He pleaded guilty at Brighton Magistrates' Court on December 19 and was disqualified from driving for 14 months. He was also ordered to pay a £180 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Also convicted was Robert McEwen, 39, a builder, of Acorn Green, Hailsham. He was arrested in St Leonards Road, Eastbourne, on December 4, and charged with driving with 116mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

He pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates' Court on December 21 and was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months, and pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge

Jayson Sowter, 25, an electrician, of Highdown Road, Lewes, was also convicted. He was arrested in Newhaven Road, Rodmell, on December 9 and charged with driving with 77mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

He pleaded guilty at Brighton Magistrates' Court on December 29 and was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a £410 fine, £85 costs and a £41 victim surcharge.

The operation, which police say aims to educate offenders and raise awareness of the risks of drink and drug-driving, launched on Thursday 1 December and ends on Sunday 1 January.

Superintendent Chris Moon, head of roads policing for Surrey and Sussex Police, said: "While the majority of people who drive on our county's roads are responsible, there is still a minority who either don't think or simply don't care about the consequences of their actions. Driving under the influence of drink or drugs is a serious offence and it won't be tolerated.

"Last year, more than 70 people were either killed or seriously injured on the roads in Sussex due to drink-driving, and these collisions could so easily have been avoided.

"But drink and drug-driving doesn't just cost lives; it will also cost you your licence, with a minimum 12-month disqualification for anyone convicted. In addition, it could cost you your job, your home, or your family and friends.

"It really is not worth the risk, and we would urge all motorists to think before they get behind the wheel of their car. Drink or drive; never both.”

