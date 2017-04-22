Missing Hailsham woman found

A 53-year-old woman reported missing from Hailsham on Thursday (April 20) has been found safe and well, according to police.

Police said officers found Susan Palmer on Friday night (April 21), staying with a friend in Hastings.

Sussex Police have thanked the media and members of the public who assisted in tracing Susan.

