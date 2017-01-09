New plaques put up around town

Four new commemorative plaques have been installed around Lewes.

They were put up in December (2016) as part of a collaboration between The Friends of Lewes and Lewes Town Council.

According to FoL’s list of current plaques, which can be found on its website (friends-of-lewes.org.uk), the new additions take the total around the town to 78.

December’s additions mark the old Red, White and Blue public house on Friars Walk, which is now a house; the Nunnery Stables on Irelands Lane, once run by Auriol Sinclair, thought to be one of the first female trainers of racehorses; the Dripping Pan on Mountfield Road, home of Lewes CFC; and the old slaughterhouse on St Martin’s Lane, now a house.

Members of the public who have suggestions for other locations where a plaque should be installed, are encouraged to send them to enquiries@friends-of-lewes.org.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.