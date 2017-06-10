Newhaven lifeboat called out

Newhaven lifeboat was called into action on Thursday night to a yacht caught in the middle of the Channel’s shipping lane.

The RNLB David and Elizabeth Acland and her volunteer crew launched at 7.45pm to a 10 metre Dutch yacht with a fouled propeller.

The yacht was in the main shipping lane some 26 miles south west of Newhaven and was initially assisted by a local fishing vessel until the lifeboat arrived at 9pm.

An RNLI spokesperson said the three passengers on board were experienced sailors who were all safe and well.

The spokesperson said, “The lifeboat passed a line to the yacht and commenced the slow tow back to the safety of Newhaven harbour.

“Both the crew and casualty experienced some short squally showers with heavy rain and lightning.”