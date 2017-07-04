Newhaven lifeboat in jet ski rescue near Seaford Head

The Newhaven lifeboat rushed to the rescue of a jet skier who was in difficulty at sea.

The Severn Class lifeboat ‘RNLB David and Elizabeth Acland’ and its volunteer crew launched to the jet skier reported to be in trouble in choppy waters half a mile south of Seaford Head at around 4.30pm on Sunday (July 2).

The lifeboat searched from Splash Point at Seaford, and its crew soon located the jet ski and its rider who were ashore by this time – just to the east of the recent large cliff fall, said the RNLI.

The lifeboats inflatable ‘Y boat’ was made ready en route and three crew put on dry suits. The inflatable Y boat was then launched in the choppy conditions and made its way to the casualty.

The recent large cliff fall actually aided the boat crew. The large mound of chalk acted like a breakwater, giving the volunteer crew a smoother area of water to get in and recover the jet skier who was uninjured although cold.

The casulty was then transferred on to the main lifeboat where he was given a drink and warm clothing.

A lifeboat crew member stayed with the jet ski until the Y boat returned. The jet ski was then recovered and a tow was established with the main lifeboat.

The vessel was safely towed back to Newhaven marina where it was passed back to the owner. The Y boat was recovered and the lifeboat returned to station at around 6pm.